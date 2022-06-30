Letter: Losing Democracy

Sixty per cent of Americans support continuing to make abortions legal. Fifty-nine per cent of Americans think it is important to pass stricter gun laws. .

Decisions by the supreme court to overturn Roe v. Wade and weaken gun control in the state of New York do not correlate with the desires of American citizens. Are we moving away from democracy and heading toward authoritarianism? I believe we are. Unfortunately, most Americans seem unaware.