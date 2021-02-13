Letter: Loss of balanced rational thought in our government

I've submitted letters which were often published. They never attacked political figures. I presented simple issues which weakened our society or our educational system. One example is the difference in wants and needs. I asked about excesses in education spending, and the biased one sided views taught to our children. I valued meeting and working with those whose background and beliefs differ from ours. Now there is complete acceptance of a comedian holding a severed head ot a current president. We accept a congress woman shouting to confront those we disagree with in any setting where they dine, buy food or gas etc. This culminated in many months of violent mobs setting fire to businesses, police cars,( even occupied). Police stations,and federal buildings were destroyed and lives and incomes lost. No prosecution for felonies, and release paid by political funds! Americans valued and obeyed the laws, not so many now.
Ethel Maloney
SaddleBrooke
