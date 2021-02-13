 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Loss of balanced rational thought in our government
View Comments

Letter: Loss of balanced rational thought in our government

  • Comments

I've submitted letters which were often published. They never attacked political figures. I presented simple issues which weakened our society or our educational system. One example is the difference in wants and needs. I asked about excesses in education spending, and the biased one sided views taught to our children. I valued meeting and working with those whose background and beliefs differ from ours. Now there is complete acceptance of a comedian holding a severed head ot a current president. We accept a congress woman shouting to confront those we disagree with in any setting where they dine, buy food or gas etc. This culminated in many months of violent mobs setting fire to businesses, police cars,( even occupied). Police stations,and federal buildings were destroyed and lives and incomes lost. No prosecution for felonies, and release paid by political funds! Americans valued and obeyed the laws, not so many now.

Ethel Maloney

SaddleBrooke

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Stop the Steal!

No, not that false narrative about an election "steal" by Democrats. I'm talking about Arizona Republican legislators trying to steal our vote…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News