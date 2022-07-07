 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Loss of Democracy

  • Comments

The recent SCOTUS decisions brought us a big step closer to transforming our democratic republic to a theocracy. The nationalistic Christian right’s goal envisions transforming the Office of the President to a combination Ayatollah/Grand Wizard/Pope type position. The government would then be based on the writings and interpretations of an ancient faith based book, not on established law, science or reason. Women would be subservient to men, gays would be forced into hiding, and only white straight Christian men would be allotted full rights. Citizens are expressing shock and anger at the dangerous direction of our country. However, during the SCOTUS confirmation hearings, information became available tying the nominees to extremist religious and political organization such as Opus Dei and the Federalist Society. Nevertheless, they were confirmed to a lifetime appointment. Either we start mitigating the rightwing transformation or we lose our democracy.

Ed Espinoza

Southwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Losing Democracy

Sixty per cent of Americans support continuing to make abortions legal. Fifty-nine per cent of Americans think it is important to pass stricte…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News