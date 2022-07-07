Letter: Loss of Democracy

The recent SCOTUS decisions brought us a big step closer to transforming our democratic republic to a theocracy. The nationalistic Christian right’s goal envisions transforming the Office of the President to a combination Ayatollah/Grand Wizard/Pope type position. The government would then be based on the writings and interpretations of an ancient faith based book, not on established law, science or reason. Women would be subservient to men, gays would be forced into hiding, and only white straight Christian men would be allotted full rights. Citizens are expressing shock and anger at the dangerous direction of our country. However, during the SCOTUS confirmation hearings, information became available tying the nominees to extremist religious and political organization such as Opus Dei and the Federalist Society. Nevertheless, they were confirmed to a lifetime appointment. Either we start mitigating the rightwing transformation or we lose our democracy.