Letter: LOST CHILDREN
If anyone's policies have increased child slavery and sex trafficking, point at Donald Trump.

Thousands of children who were separated from their families at the US Mexico border,

because of Trump's " Zero Tolerance " policy in 2017 and 2018, are today still unaccounted for.

Many migrant children, including infants in diapers, were placed in impenetrable, privately owned and operated detention facilities, while others were farmed out. Some children went to relatives, or "supposed relatives", and others were placed with foster parents, or so we are led to believe.

I have volunteered with migrant families and individuals, often becoming friends with them even after they have left the shelter. Some of the things I have witnessed and heard would make

most people cringe and are too sordid to list here.

Donald Trump, perpetrator of how defenseless children have been mistreated and abandoned has not made America great again.

Susana Manzana

Downtown

