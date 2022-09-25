Letter: Lost on the Human Highway

It’s no secret politics can be a dirty game, sadly mudslinging is par for the course, but the latest tactics we see are beyond the pale. How low can we go as a species when a potential presidential candidate feels the need to send helpless migrants to misleading destinations via plane to win political points? Not only does this constitute ‘cruel and unusual punishment’ but it could very well be a violation of human trafficking. Before law enforcement and the judicial system weigh in, I suggest the court of public opinion turn against this brazen act and make sure he doesn’t even come close to the nomination. Certainly, the Republicans can field a better candidate. And with him can go our own intrepid governor who thinks it’s amusing to do something similar with buses. To quote Neil Young from his song Human Highway, “how could people get so unkind?” The Hobbs administration couldn’t come any sooner.
Kennedy Tim
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.