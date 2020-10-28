 Skip to main content
Letter: Lost votors
The Republicans are wondering why they are losing the senior vote. One way to look at it is that 217,000 people have died from the virus and the majority of these people were seniors. The seniors are also afraid of going out (myself included), so they will not go out to vote. With DJT doing his best to fright seniors from voting my mail, they are losing faith in him.

A reason they are losing suburban women is partially based on losing parents and grandparents to the virus.

Another reason coming up is the low SS COLA increase for this year. While expenses have gone up, our buying power is dropping.

James McLin

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

