Letter: Love is a choice

I read the editorials each day and wonder about the people of our country,(and those around the globe). I am often not encouraged these days. Do I have a reason to be discouraged I ask myself? Then I happen upon a letter like the one Susan Hillman submitted in today's Star and I can think of nothing else but encouragement, hope, and goodness.

In the Bible, 1 Corinthians 13:4-8, I find my "drop of love" as Ms. Hillman so wonderfully puts it. I see light in this verse coming through and darkness seeping out. So to this woman who so softly suggests a solution to the problem of hate which is oozing through our very souls, I say this. I choose love.

God bless you, and may God bless America.

Bob Wineland

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

