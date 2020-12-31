 Skip to main content
Letter: Love is the way
Often it takes a shock to cause the scales to fall off our eyes to clear our vision. The year 2020 gave us at least four shocks: rampant wild fires and devastating storms in a nation led by a denier of Climate Change; the murder committed by police in public awakened the nation and the world to systemic racism; the COVID-19 pandemic revealed a nation of only 5% of the world’s populations but ¼ of the coronavirus-related deaths worldwide; and the same force that enabled the spread of COVID-19 tried to tarnish the integrity of our free and fair election unsuccessfully and was defeated – but left us a divided nation in a world damaged by greed and nationalism. The pains opened our eyes; but the cries for healing the wounds inflicted on the Earth and her inhabitants await our action. The Christmas story tells us: LOVE is the WAY.

Ke Chiang Hsieh

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

