Letter: Love of country
Letter: Love of country

In response the writer who claims that Biden voters will vote for him because of hatred—hatred for Trump. As a Biden supporter, I would like to let the writer know that I will be voting for Biden, not because of hatred but because of love—love for country, love for the Constitution and the rule of law with three co-equal branches of government. And love for the principles that we once stood for, freedom and equality for all regardless of your skin color, political affiliation or religion. And even the right to bear arms, though not military assault weapons.

I love the natural beauty of my country, but know that climate change is threatening to totally alter the planet—a scientific fact that Trump calls a hoax and for which he has done nothing to ameliorate.

I have seen both the democratic principles I hold dear and the environment disrespected. That is why I will vote for Biden.

Sharon Olbert

Northwest side

