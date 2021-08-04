 Skip to main content
Letter: Love your neighbor as yourself
The letter writer hit on a point that prompted to think about another truth.. Thirty or more years ago, people of faith could generally find support for their beliefs in cultural norms. That is to say what faith taught us to believe was evil was pretty much accepted as evil. That is not so today. Faith based beliefs are no longer accepted as cultural norms. Whether the subject is sanctity of life or sex vs gender, left wing spokesmen have redefined cultural norms. Faith based people must now rely on support from their inner God., because they can no longer rely on the culture that has evolved

Brad Adair

SaddleBrooke

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

