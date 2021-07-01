 Skip to main content
Letter: Loving Our Grandchildren in Today's World
Letter: Loving Our Grandchildren in Today's World

Our Earth is heating steadily, some still pretend it's normal. COVID has temporarily waned and Americans are burning carbon again: RV's, cars, planes, and space shuttles. We get to see our grandkids!

115 degrees in Tucson was frightening enough, but Seattle, Portland, British Columbia?

And those grandchildren? They'll hate us. Guess what? Secretly, they already do. The second half of this century promises to be even more grim: imagine the future to which we are consigning them. For hope, look into Carbon Pricing.

Carbon polluters must pay for destruction. Carbon Fee and Dividend is simple: low government involvement, and every adult American receives monthly dividends from fees collected to defray costs of transitioning from fossil fuels. Economists and scientists estimate it would reduce carbon pollution by approximately 40%.

In Tucson, join forces with Citizens' Climate Lobby or Sunrise and help make our grandkids' futures livable.

Gaye Adams

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

