Phillip Petersen’s ode to Juan Ciscomani perfectly illustrates just how far the bar has fallen for Republican representatives. To start, the debt ceiling deal was pure fiscal terrorism. The Republicans walked into our home with an explosive belt and demanded draconian cuts or they blow us all to economic smithereens. This is not an over statement. The added cost in interest alone would have cost us trillions and helped China's push to replace the dollar as the world currency. Where was Ciscomani’s voice when they sent in the bomber? Kolbe, Barber or Giffords would have stood up to the terrorists before their threats could hurt us. Comparing him to them is an insult to real representatives. The hostages have been released and now he’s the great statesman for voting against the alternative of worst self inflicted financial disaster in our history and political suicide for himself? If Petersen wants to lower the bar any further he better bring a shovel.