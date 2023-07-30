Re: The “most powerful people” article of Wednesday, July 19th. The author referred to Airman Jack Teixeira as to “how a lowly Air National Guardsman could be trusted with highly classified information.” I was sworn into the army on my 17th birthday. I was trained in electronic intelligence. I soon arrived in Sinop, Turkey to begin my duties with a top secret, special intelligence, codeword clearance; six weeks before my 18th birthday. Would the author have referred to me as a lowly private first class. No one in a U S armed forces uniform is lowly.