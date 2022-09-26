Letter: Loyal Fascist

Re: the Sept. 12 letter Calm down Loyal. To be a Fascist you have to believe Trump when he said in his "American Carnage" inauguration speech: "Only I can fix it." Also, you would have cheered the marchers in Charlottesville who chanted "the Jews will not replace us!", and "blood and soil".
You might also be one if you think the January 6th mob that stormed the capitol were patriots. How do you feel about voting for Trump knowing he would pardon them, You must like a Leader having complete power, and free to suppress the opposition.
A true Fascist wants a dictatorial leader and centralized authority, where only you loyal followers are winners and the masses are just losers or the enemy. A Fascist is an ultra nationalist, Is this you?
Your opinions in the rest of your letter are just that - opinions. We call this a free society, so you can express yourself as you have. Lucky you. Lucky us.
Ted Morrison
Midtown
