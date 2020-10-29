 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Loyalty to Country
View Comments

Letter: Loyalty to Country

In the words of Mark Twain:

“My kind of loyalty was loyalty to one’s country, not to its institutions or its office-holders. The country is the real thing, the substantial thing, the eternal thing; it is the thing to watch over, and care for, and be loyal to; institutions are extraneous, they are its mere clothing, and clothing can wear out, become ragged, cease to be comfortable, cease to protect the body from winter, disease, and death. To be loyal to rags, to shout for rags, to worship rags, to die for rags—that is loyalty of unreason….”

It is time today to discard the rags of our democracy: The Electoral College, minority rule, gerrymandering, voter suppression, taxation inequality, inequality of justice, inequality of opportunity. Let's robe our democracy anew in decency and fairness in governance.

I suspect that Mark Twain would not be a member of today’s Republican Party that is old but certainly not grand.

Hans Churchill

Marana

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News