Letter: Loyalty to Country

In the words of Mark Twain:
“My kind of loyalty was loyalty to one’s country, not to its institutions or its office-holders. The country is the real thing, the substantial thing, the eternal thing; it is the thing to watch over, and care for, and be loyal to; institutions are extraneous, they are its mere clothing, and clothing can wear out, become ragged, cease to be comfortable, cease to protect the body from winter, disease, and death. To be loyal to rags, to shout for rags, to worship rags, to die for rags—that is loyalty of unreason….”
It is time today to discard the rags of our democracy: The Electoral College, minority rule, gerrymandering, voter suppression, taxation inequality, inequality of justice, inequality of opportunity. Let's robe our democracy anew in decency and fairness in governance.
I suspect that Mark Twain would not be a member of today’s Republican Party that is old but certainly not grand.
Hans Churchill
Marana
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
