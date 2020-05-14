Letter: LTG Flynn

I am taken aback by the believe that LTG Flynn was “tricked” or somehow treated unfairly when he confessed to lying to the FBI. I haven’t seen the released emails, I have seen the reporting. As a retired US Army intelligence officer who commanded several counterintelligence offices and who ran very sensitive operations, I think I have some credibility on source/witness/object interviews. Before such interviews agents routinely review available information, discuss how to tactically interview the subject and what the “line” of the interview should be. To conduct such an interview without a “strategic” plan would be incompetence writ large! Here is the true irony: LTG Flynn was a US Army Intelligence Officer! He led the Defense Intelligence Agency. I remember when he commanded the Brigade which trained US Army Intelligence soldiers at Ft. Huachuca. If anyone should have known what was to be expected in an interview with the FBI and what those conducting the interview would have “gamed” out prior to sitting down with him, it was LTG Flynn.
Norman Patten
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
