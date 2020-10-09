 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Lucky Ms. McSally
View Comments

Letter: Lucky Ms. McSally

Martha McSally, so lucky! After suffering a humiliating loss in Congressional race, your sucking-up to Ducey and Trump resulted in getting John McCain's senate seat, though filling his shoes was/is way beyond your ability. Despite poor voting record, continual lies about heath insurance for people with pre-existing conditions, and unfounded slurs against Kelly, amongst many other things, still you persist. Despite your record of voting for the appointment of Justice Kavanaugh, even though the numerous claims against him for sexually assaulting Susan Blasey Ford. Though very much like your accounts of assault by your superiors in the Air Force., you still found the gall to vote for him, and not believe her. You get another chance. You will lose the upcoming elections to a man of integrity; reclaim what little of your dignity you have. by not voting Trump's nominees to replace Justice Ginsberg before the election. Suck it up Martha, leave with a little bit of personal responsibility and a shred of that dignity.

Robert Kunz

Sierra Vista

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Mark Kelly

My wife and I love Southern Arizona for it's maverick life style as represented by John McCain. A vote for Mark Kelly will bring a California …

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Mark Kelly

What have I learned about Mark Kelly? I learned that he listens to all experts and draws his own conclusions. He is an independent thinker. Th…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News