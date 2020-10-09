Letter: Lucky Ms. McSally

Martha McSally, so lucky! After suffering a humiliating loss in Congressional race, your sucking-up to Ducey and Trump resulted in getting John McCain's senate seat, though filling his shoes was/is way beyond your ability. Despite poor voting record, continual lies about heath insurance for people with pre-existing conditions, and unfounded slurs against Kelly, amongst many other things, still you persist. Despite your record of voting for the appointment of Justice Kavanaugh, even though the numerous claims against him for sexually assaulting Susan Blasey Ford. Though very much like your accounts of assault by your superiors in the Air Force., you still found the gall to vote for him, and not believe her. You get another chance. You will lose the upcoming elections to a man of integrity; reclaim what little of your dignity you have. by not voting Trump's nominees to replace Justice Ginsberg before the election. Suck it up Martha, leave with a little bit of personal responsibility and a shred of that dignity.
Robert Kunz
Sierra Vista
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!