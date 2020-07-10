Letter: Lunacy in the White House!

The US is in the middle of a health crisis unknown in modern times. Our President continues to deny the severity of the pandemic while worrying more about national monuments than the spike of the virus in most states and the deaths of 130,000 citizens he has sworn to protect. Instead of serving as a model to Americans by wearing a mask and avoiding large gatherings, he does just the opposite of what health advisors recommend. Trump continues to make the pandemic into a political issue and thereby, endangers the lives of his supporters, staff, secret service agents and many other people with whom they come into contact. The lunacy of this defies reason! My neighbor tells me "it's no worse than the flu." Statements like this make me crazy! Let's hope for all of us that sanity prevails!
Sandra Beecher
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!