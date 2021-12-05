Letter: Lunacy rules

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has introduced a bill to award teen shooter vigilante Kyle Rittenhouse a Congressional Gold Medal, the highest recognition and honor given by the legislative branch. This is comparable to the absurdity of having awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Rush Limbaugh . Former Gold Medal recipients George Washington, Ulysses S. Grant, Thomas Edison and Jonas Salk must be laughing out loud in their graves at the thought. Incredibly, Republicans seem to have no embarrassment or shame when it comes to their displays of utter lunacy.
Deb Klumpp
Oro Valley
