 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Lunacy rules
View Comments

Letter: Lunacy rules

  • Comments

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has introduced a bill to award teen shooter vigilante Kyle Rittenhouse a Congressional Gold Medal, the highest recognition and honor given by the legislative branch. This is comparable to the absurdity of having awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Rush Limbaugh . Former Gold Medal recipients George Washington, Ulysses S. Grant, Thomas Edison and Jonas Salk must be laughing out loud in their graves at the thought. Incredibly, Republicans seem to have no embarrassment or shame when it comes to their displays of utter lunacy.

Deb Klumpp

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Police Brutality

Watching the video of the off-duty Tucson Police officer pin a woman and her daughter to the ground in the parking lot of Cullinary Dropout wa…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News