Letter: Lunatic fringe and stereotypes

Every large enough human group has a “lunatic fringe”. They are usually only a small percentage of the membership. However, they are more likely to be stridently vocal and/or use violence. Hatred and violence are evil; they corrode the soul. The answer is love and acceptance of people’s similarities and differences.

Anyone with hatred towards a human group is “thinking” in stereotypes. A stereotype says that all members of the group think and act exactly alike. This is NOT true. All human groups are composed of individual human beings; each of which is a unique, distinct person. Stereotypes are always inaccurate and unjust.

All 7 billion plus humans on earth and in space belong to the same species: Homo sapiens. All humans are of equal worth to God who loves them.

Flora Frederick

Midtown