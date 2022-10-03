 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Lying about Abortion

  • Comments

During elections, it is reasonable to expect political advertising. What about advertising that misrepresents the truth? Consider the commercials supporting abortion. They claim women lost the Constitutional right to abortion. Sorry, there is no such Constitutional right. However, science proves that a new human life begins at conception and biology proves that every conception creates the DNA structure of a unique human being that just requires the opportunity and time to develop into another Albert Einstein or Michelangelo or William Shakespeare. But abortion puts an end to that life and the potential contributions to society. The advocates for abortion should consider how glad they are that their mothers didn’t get an abortion? What is wrong with expecting people (of both sexes) to take responsibility and avoid an unwanted pregnancy? There are a multitude of ways that decision can be made in advance! It is more than the loss of a fetus, it’s the loss of that potential person’s contribution to society.

People are also reading…

Loran Hancock

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Twice as Rich

On Saturday morning when Robinson Crusoe and Friday woke up, both were twice as rich as the morning before. Society creates wealth. The more w…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News