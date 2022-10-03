Letter: Lying about Abortion

During elections, it is reasonable to expect political advertising. What about advertising that misrepresents the truth? Consider the commercials supporting abortion. They claim women lost the Constitutional right to abortion. Sorry, there is no such Constitutional right. However, science proves that a new human life begins at conception and biology proves that every conception creates the DNA structure of a unique human being that just requires the opportunity and time to develop into another Albert Einstein or Michelangelo or William Shakespeare. But abortion puts an end to that life and the potential contributions to society. The advocates for abortion should consider how glad they are that their mothers didn’t get an abortion? What is wrong with expecting people (of both sexes) to take responsibility and avoid an unwanted pregnancy? There are a multitude of ways that decision can be made in advance! It is more than the loss of a fetus, it’s the loss of that potential person’s contribution to society.