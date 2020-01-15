Letter: Lying cheating impeached President loved by Democrats

Democrats rant that President Trump is a lying cheating President who deserved impeachment. But what were they saying about the other lying cheating President who was impeached in the 1990s, namely Bill Clinton? He was impeached for lying under oath and suborning perjury of Monica Lewinsky in a federal sexual harassment case. Clinton was notorious for cheating on Hillary. Juanita Broaddrick accused him of rape. Clinton waved his finger at the American people with his big lie of "I never had sex with that woman Monica Lewinsky", meanwhile he had oral sex in the White House with her where she also "moistened" his cigars. Democrats staunchly stood by Clinton. He was acquitted in the Senate and continued for 20 years to be a rock star in the Democrat party, until Trump was elected. Then Democrats, esp. women, turned on Clinton throwing him under the bus, as how could they continue their support, while attacking Trump for similar things he allegedly done? Democrats clearly have a moral hypocrisy relating to Trump.
Aida Reed
North side
