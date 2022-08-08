 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Lying DHS Sec. Alejandro Mayorkas

On Tuesday, while attending an Aspen Security Forum, DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas stated that the border is secure. He has made that statement before. This is an outright lie! The Border Patrol is on track this fiscal year 2022 to make over 2 million encounters of people illegally entering the country. Many applying for unmerited asylum and being released into the public. Mayorkas recently testified before Congress that in fiscal year 2021, 389,000 people entered illegally circumventing Border Patrol apprehension, i.e., those that died in the tractor trailer near San Antonio. In response to Mayorkas' "secure border" comments, a Border Patrol agent told Fox News that, "They are liars and anyone who believes them are fools." Do Mayorkas and Biden understand the costs to American tax payers for educating over 250,000 unaccompanied children allowed entry in FY 2021 and 2022, who do not speak English and are under educated? Or those who entered with serious medical issues, or those that have criminal histories in their home country?

Claudia Wilson

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

