It might be easy to achieve decorum in politics by censoring politicians that lie. It is interesting that only lying to congress is illegal. Politicians can lie to the public. Politicians can lie about each other. Politicians can lie about policy. It is no wonder that we the people can be confused by all the false rhetoric spewing from their mouths. Lying should have consequences. Politicians should be statesmen. They should be the best human example, not the most vile, lying, cheating, greedy, power hungry con artists that are ruining our democracy . It is a sad time in America.