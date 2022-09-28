Letter: Lying to the voters

The Fascist Republican Party has a new Political Ad and it's a total lie! The IRS is not hiring 87,000 agents! This is a bald face lie! Remember the Republican Party are now Nazi trained by #45 member's! I am a retired letter carrier a Federal employee. My news Letter I received mentioned that social media is spreading lies about hiring armed agent's! The true fact is they are hiring 81,000 employees by 2031, customer service phone reps, etc not agent's as those lying Fascist Republican Party claim !! When will they stop lying and trying to overthrow my United States Government!! There are half million WW11 vets 38,000 Korean vets, over 58,000 Vietnam Veterans and middle East Vets KIA protecting our Democracy!! I am a 60 percent disabled Vietnam Veteran!! Please vote Blue!!! God Bless America!!!
David E. Leon
Vail
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.