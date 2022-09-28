Letter: Lying to the voters

Letters to the Editor for Sept. 22

Statistics don't lie

Re: the Sept. 6 article "The statistical argument for increased gun control."

Over the past few years, with the number of mass shootings underway, even I, as a supporter of the Second Amendment, wondered if there were too many guns, as many people are lead to believe? Reading the op-ed you would think so, but that is statistically false. Since World War II, gun ownership in the U.S. has not increased at all, in fact, it is down slightly. The issue is not guns, it is the criminal who use guns for criminal purposes. We need to control criminals, not guns. Follow the statistics, they're facts, not opinions.

Helge Carson

Oro Valley

Second Amendment and bearing arms

Re: the Sept. 6 article "The statistical argument for increased gun control."

G.A. Clark argues that we should confiscate and ban all semi-automatic rifles in order to reduce mass shootings, but since way more handguns are used in mass shootings than rifles, presumably Mr. Clark would also ban handguns, which means he would ban the almost 400 million guns in our country. In 2020, rifles killed only 455 people out of the 17,813 homicides recorded that year. Although Mr. Clark concentrates on mass shootings, it would seem he should concentrate more on total gun deaths, since mass shootings in the year 2020 resulted in only 513 gun deaths as compared to the aforementioned 17,813 total homicides.

People buy guns in part to defend themselves against the rising homicide rates in the country, since progressive Attorney Generals now refuse to prosecute many even violent crimes. Thus the need for the Second Amendment and the right to bear arms.

David Pearse

Foothills