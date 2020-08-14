Letter: Lying Trump Is Your Chosen Man

Lying Trump is your chosen man,
Done nothing much, done nothing can.
Can’t admit to a mistake,
Cage the kids, piece of cake.
Arrogant Trump is your golfing man,
Done nothing much, done nothing can.
Rides the course while Americans die,
It’ll just go away, don't know why.
Science Trump is your doctor man,
Done nothing much, done nothing can.
Take two hydroxychloroquine,
Over Covid you’ll surely win.
Bone spurs Trump is your bounty man,
Done nothing much, done nothing can.
Keeps mum while Russians pay,
Wartime prez, got nothing to say.
Trump is your peachy man,
Done nothing much, done nothing can.
Wrote perfect Quid Pro Quo letter,
Yosamites could impeach him better.
Trump is your post office man,
Done nothing much, done nothing can.
Lick a stamp, gotta be a hoax,
Don't much like them black or brown votin’ folks.
Trump is your religious man.
Done nothing much, done nothing can.
Brandish a Bible, clear the street,
Pulpit Photo Ops just can’t be beat.
John E Irby
Southeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!