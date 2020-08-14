You have permission to edit this article.
Letter: Lying Trump Is Your Chosen Man
Lying Trump is your chosen man,

Done nothing much, done nothing can.

Can’t admit to a mistake,

Cage the kids, piece of cake.

Arrogant Trump is your golfing man,

Done nothing much, done nothing can.

Rides the course while Americans die,

It’ll just go away, don't know why.

Science Trump is your doctor man,

Done nothing much, done nothing can.

Take two hydroxychloroquine,

Over Covid you’ll surely win.

Bone spurs Trump is your bounty man,

Done nothing much, done nothing can.

Keeps mum while Russians pay,

Wartime prez, got nothing to say.

Trump is your peachy man,

Done nothing much, done nothing can.

Wrote perfect Quid Pro Quo letter,

Yosamites could impeach him better.

Trump is your post office man,

Done nothing much, done nothing can.

Lick a stamp, gotta be a hoax,

Don't much like them black or brown votin’ folks.

Trump is your religious man.

Done nothing much, done nothing can.

Brandish a Bible, clear the street,

Pulpit Photo Ops just can’t be beat.

John E Irby

Southeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

