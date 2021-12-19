Letter: lying

for far too long now Americans have accepted lying as a way of being. Trumpism is a lie, it is an existence which lives on lies. People go to church on sunday then accept incessant lying to them from them about them and about our nation. As an 81 year old vet who grew up here I have watched a few years where our society has become diminished by lying. Truth is what it is, it is real. I hope before I die we find a way to deal with this malady because it is simple - a dedication to integrity in who were are and what we do.
Donald Shelton
Northwest side
