Letter: M-A-S-K for Freedom

I don’t enjoy wearing a mask. It’s not attractive, I can’t smile and it’s extremely uncomfortable especially during the heat of summer. We all have our opinions about wearing a mask, some fiercely arguing it disrupts their freedom.
When I think of freedom as we approach the July 4th holiday, I think of our brave service men and women who sacrifice their lives to protect ours. I think of the gear they are forced to wear, the temperatures they have to endure in far off lands and their sense of duty fastened to their souls.
For those who refuse to use a M-A-S-K like it's a dirty four-letter word, please focus on another word… L-I-F-E. I understand you may not be concerned about the virus taking your LIFE, but as a carrier of the virus you can spread it to those who are not as robust as you. Remember the mask is not about you, it’s about us.
Ellen Spence
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!