Letter: Machine Learning

If you work at home, you could be replaced by a computer. Finance, insurance, law, accounting, programming, sales administration -- all of it. If you don't actually do anything, the computers are coming. Who's going to understand the tax law better? Some guy, or a machine learning computer that, like IBM's chess master, can test every conceivable move in seconds?
The coronavirus is speeding up the process. It's become clear, who's necessary to keep the world spinning; and who isn't. I think that in a few years artificial intelligence will be ready to take over most professional jobs. The foundation is being laid by Google, Tesla, Apple, Microsoft and other companies and governments around the world. If you're starting out today, find a practical line of work. It's the future.
Walter Ramsley
East side
