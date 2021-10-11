 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Machine Learning
View Comments

Letter: Machine Learning

  • Comments

If you work at home, you could be replaced by a computer. Finance, insurance, law, accounting, programming, sales administration -- all of it. If you don't actually do anything, the computers are coming. Who's going to understand the tax law better? Some guy, or a machine learning computer that, like IBM's chess master, can test every conceivable move in seconds?

The coronavirus is speeding up the process. It's become clear, who's necessary to keep the world spinning; and who isn't. I think that in a few years artificial intelligence will be ready to take over most professional jobs. The foundation is being laid by Google, Tesla, Apple, Microsoft and other companies and governments around the world. If you're starting out today, find a practical line of work. It's the future.

Walter Ramsley

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor Oct. 5
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor Oct. 5

  • Updated

OPINION: Mixed opinions about Sinema, Better Buck Program and government spending are in the topics of letters today. Join the discussion by submitting a letter at tucson.com/opinion. 

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News