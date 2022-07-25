Letter: Macy's Fireworks

I was unfamiliar with Macy's July 4th fireworks display until I happened upon it being televised this "Independence Day". I felt increasingly sad for the few minutes I watched, and then discovered through a bit of on-line research that in 2020 it cost $6 MILLION for the fireworks alone (musical line-up not included). Assuming at least that much for 2022, can you imagine how many people could be fed, housed, and public health programs saved for that amount of money? Or how about considering $1 million on the musical entertainment and a MUCH pared down fireworks display, earmarking the EXCESS $5 million for public health? Our democracy is on the line, folks, and I can think of many critical ways ALL citizens could be included with a $6 million celebration!