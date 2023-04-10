Profound apologies to Robert Palmer, RIP.

Your lights are on but you're not home

Your mind is not your own

Your brain sweats, your body shakes

Another lie is what it takes

You can't sleep, no, you can't eat

There's no doubt, you're in deep

A one track mind, you can't be saved

Oblivion is all you crave

Your throat is tight, you can't breathe

Another lie is all you need

Woah, you like to think that you're immune to his stuff, oh yeah

It's closer to the truth to say you can't get enough

You know you're gonna have to face it, you're addicted to Trump

Might as well face it, you're addicted to Trump (repeat endlessly...)

Rick Cohn

West side