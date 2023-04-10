Profound apologies to Robert Palmer, RIP.
Your lights are on but you're not home
Your mind is not your own
Your brain sweats, your body shakes
Another lie is what it takes
You can't sleep, no, you can't eat
There's no doubt, you're in deep
A one track mind, you can't be saved
Oblivion is all you crave
Your throat is tight, you can't breathe
Another lie is all you need
Woah, you like to think that you're immune to his stuff, oh yeah
It's closer to the truth to say you can't get enough
You know you're gonna have to face it, you're addicted to Trump
Might as well face it, you're addicted to Trump (repeat endlessly...)
Rick Cohn
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.