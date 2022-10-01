 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: MAGA candidates try to camouflage their extremist scam

  • Comments

We know all Trump "minimes" have entirely erased their beliefs from websites and replaced them with more centrist views to con the few voters who haven't heard their racist, anti-semitic, Pro-choice stances, cruel, bigoted, misogynistic points of view. Now, they might consider "liberal ideas." Today, they may be willing to discuss women's rights and the climate - if elected.

Most aware people know, on August 8, during a Sean Hannity interview on FOX, Trump unknowingly (stupidly?) blurted, "If you're the president of the United States, you can declassify just by saying: 'It's declassified.' Even by thinking about it. There doesn't have to be a process. There can be a process, but there doesn't have to be. You're the president. You make that decision…I declassified everything."

September 25's morning talk shows asked dozens of Republican Senators and Congress members if they believe, 'even by thinking about it.' John Barrasso said, "I've not heard that one before… I don't know the rules."

People are also reading…

Not ONE said Trump's name.

Sheldon Metz

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Twice as Rich

On Saturday morning when Robinson Crusoe and Friday woke up, both were twice as rich as the morning before. Society creates wealth. The more w…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News