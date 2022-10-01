Letter: MAGA candidates try to camouflage their extremist scam

We know all Trump "minimes" have entirely erased their beliefs from websites and replaced them with more centrist views to con the few voters who haven't heard their racist, anti-semitic, Pro-choice stances, cruel, bigoted, misogynistic points of view. Now, they might consider "liberal ideas." Today, they may be willing to discuss women's rights and the climate - if elected.

Most aware people know, on August 8, during a Sean Hannity interview on FOX, Trump unknowingly (stupidly?) blurted, "If you're the president of the United States, you can declassify just by saying: 'It's declassified.' Even by thinking about it. There doesn't have to be a process. There can be a process, but there doesn't have to be. You're the president. You make that decision…I declassified everything."

September 25's morning talk shows asked dozens of Republican Senators and Congress members if they believe, 'even by thinking about it.' John Barrasso said, "I've not heard that one before… I don't know the rules."

Not ONE said Trump's name.

Sheldon Metz

Northeast side