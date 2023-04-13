Lately there has been a lot of press criticizing the American’s withdrawal from Afghanistan. Mostly going over the mess it was. Well, here is something that would have helped. Trump locked the new Biden transition team out of the Whitehouse. This resulted in the Biden administration not being made aware of Trump’s deals with the Taliban. Then coming in cold, as the Biden administration was forced to do, I am amazed there were not more deaths. Now the MAGAs have the audacity to blame Biden. Just Nuts!