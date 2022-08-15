 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: MAGA hypocrisy

I know members of the MAGA cult aren't known for critical thinking but this week show the hypocrisy or lack of understanding byTrump's followers. Hilary used a private server and Trump led chants of lock her up. Trump tore up, flushed and didn't safeguard classified documents, now it's a witch hunt. Conservatives were rightly upset at the defund the police movement by some on far left. Now the same people want to defund the FBI and IRS. Some consistency of thought would be welcome as opposed to blind belief in dear leader.

Craig Miller

Northwest side

