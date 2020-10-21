 Skip to main content
Letter: MAGA origins
MAGA MAGA MAGA. I am sick of hearing it. Maybe it is because I heard it a long time ago. After tuning in to CNN’s latest installment of FIRST LADIES (Nancy Reagan) on Sunday, I heard it. “Make America Great Again” spewed forth from the mouth of Reagan in one of his speeches. The Trump campaign plagiarized it from a bygone age. Nothing new. I think the Reagan family should claim copyright infringement.

Paula Palotay

Marana

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

