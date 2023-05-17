Re: the May 12 article "MAGA party members are NOT Republicans."
Sorry, Mr. Metz, but MAGA was birthed by the Republican party. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Lauren Boebert, Jim Jordan, Georgia Santos, all voted in by Republicans.The Republican party owns MAGA (or they own the GOP). While I understand your desire to separate yourself and the Republican party from MAGA, the only way to do so is to vote them out of office. I'm not holding my breath.
Robert Brabham
West side
