Letter: MAGA Patriots

I read a delusional letter where the writer claimed some Democrats were MAGA and the MAGA people were patriots. Trump lied over 30 thousand times, dodged the draft, doesn't pay taxes, cheats on all his wives, sucked up to Putin and other dictators, and most importantly tried to prevent a peaceful transfer of power. His behavior and that of the insurrectionists was treasonous, modern day Benedict Arnolds. I rarely agree with Lindsay Graham but when he asked why more insurrectionists weren't shot I think he was right. I hope the writer realizes he belongs to a cult.

Craig Miller

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Comments may be used in print.

