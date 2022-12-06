 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: MAGA Recalcitrance

The credulity of Trump's base outstrips naiveté; it is a recalcitrance of truth, itself. After following an incorrigible liar down his rabbit hole, they emerged in an alternate reality, where facts are 'fake news, and an investigative probe is a 'witch hunt'. In the real world, crime detection follows the trail of evidence to arrive at the truth. Attempts to obscure that trail or interfere with the probe define obstruction of justice. The real "Fake News" comes from those in Trump's camp who claim to be Born Again in The Holy Spirit.

Sadly, Trump zealots continue to cling to the delusional state of denial that allowed them to vote for a malignant malefactor in the first place. The Grand Old Party of 'Honest Abe' has devolved into the Repugnant Party of 'Dubious Don'!

John Balsbaugh

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

