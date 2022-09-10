Letter: MAGA Republicans

In a nationally televised speech from Philadelphia, President Biden identified MAGA Republicans as evil, and a "clear and present danger" to our country. Via his speech, President Biden indicated that these MAGA Republicans are anti-abortion/pro-life, pro Second Amendment, in favor of voter ID, and would likely include Christians. These are citizens that also likely voted for Donald Trump. The question is “what next” for these MAGA Republicans? Does President Biden mobilize military and other forces to identify and arrest these MAGA Republicans? Do these forces go door to door to confiscate the property of MAGA Republicans, including all guns? Perhaps Biden’s forces can arrest every registered Republican, every Republican in office or running for office and any person who ever attended a Trump rally? And, what do we do with the children of MAGA Republicans? What do you think?