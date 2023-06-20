Here's my answer to the letter writer who asks “Where is that MAGA violence?” Everywhere and it takes many forms. Violence follows in Donald Trump’s wake and if you are MAGA, you will be swept up in it as either its perpetrator or its victim.

The most astonishing line in your letter reads: “Other than the Capitol protests of Jan 6, there has not been any significant MAGA violence.” Those “protests” you dismiss so lightly were carried out by Trump’s army and constituted the most dangerous assault on American democracy since the British burned our Capitol in 1812.

Trump unleashed a different kind of violence during Covid when he persuaded his followers that wearing masks and getting vaccinated was for sissies. More than 1 million Americans have died of Covid. But did you know that many more Republicans than Democrats died? 153% Republicans vs 22% Democrats. Worse, fatalities were concentrated in counties with low vaccination rates and only occurred after vaccines became widely available. Think about it.

Ann Shoben

Northeast side