Letter: Magnificent????

A recent letter called the human race “the most magnificent species ever conceived.” That is certainly open for debate. Brain size does not automatically confer magnificence. Some human accomplishments: a long history of enslaving, beating, lynching and stealing lands and destroying the culture and property of other humans. War is a uniquely human creation. Recall the death camps in Europe in the 1940s where six million people were tortured and put to death for the crime of their religion, ethnicity, race, mental capacity or sexual orientation. We watch as our beautiful planet and the other species that share it with us are destroyed by human irresponsibility and greed. The most magnificent species? From Mark Twain’s notebook: “If man had created man he would be ashamed of his performance.”
Deb Klumpp
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
