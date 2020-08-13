You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Mail-In ballots
View Comments

Letter: Mail-In ballots

There has been much discussion lately of ballots being delayed by the postal service. Here is a suggestion and action I will take. The same day you receive your ballot, fill it out and put it back in the mail. I know today who I am voting for, so I will have no reason to delay the return of my ballot. The county elections web page says I will receive my ballot about October 8th. If I mail it back immediately, I can't imagine that it won't arrive with time to spare. By the way, I have voted by mail for at least 25 years, first in California and now in Arizona. Never had a problem.

RICHARD EMMONS

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Editorial Critique

It is important to note a recent Letter to the Editor titled "Why middle America leans right". Publishing such a letter reflects poorly on the…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News