Letter: Mail-In ballots

There has been much discussion lately of ballots being delayed by the postal service. Here is a suggestion and action I will take. The same day you receive your ballot, fill it out and put it back in the mail. I know today who I am voting for, so I will have no reason to delay the return of my ballot. The county elections web page says I will receive my ballot about October 8th. If I mail it back immediately, I can't imagine that it won't arrive with time to spare. By the way, I have voted by mail for at least 25 years, first in California and now in Arizona. Never had a problem.
RICHARD EMMONS
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
