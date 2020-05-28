Letter: Mail in Ballots

So the RNC is suing the state of CA to preclude statewide mail in balloting in the Presidential election this Fall. My wife and I voted absentee for at least the past 10 years. What’s the problem? We even live where we say we do. Trump voted by mail in the FL primary. Someone picked up his ballot and delivered it (ballot harvesting). Recently I read where there is some issue if he can claim Mira Lago as his residence (has to do with agreements he entered into to make it a club). (Voter fraud?). In this pandemic era we need to insure everyone has the ability to vote without endangering their health - we just need to trust our state officials to do their job and ensure only legal voters vote.
Norman Patten
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
