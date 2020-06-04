Letter: Mail-in Ballots

The reliability of the USPS regarding voting by mail is very questionable. During the past several weeks I have mailed six items and only three have reached their destination. That is a 50% delivery record. All six items were mailed directly from the post office. One of the items that never arrived was a graduation card with a cashier's check inside. I had to return to the bank to cancel the cashiers check. The other two items were facial masks to family members that my wife and I had made for them. A year ago a payment and another gift card never reached their destinations I am a senior citizen and have requested a mail-in ballot but I will hand carry the ballot to my polling place to ensure delivery. I want my vote counted and a 50% delivery rate is totally unacceptable.
Walter Zagorsky
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
