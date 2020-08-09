Letter: Mail in ballots

Where are our elected and appointed leaders? Trump says mail-in ballots are a fertile voter fraud procedure without a shred of support. Where are our leaders at all levels saying that is not true, at least in Arizona? Why no public service announcement sort of proclamation by our senators, our representatives, our governor, our local officials? The media, especially the print media, has done a nice job on the matter but does it have the same effect as say both our senators co-authoring an email and an op-ed to their constituents?
Also, Mr. Trump, if mail-in ballot is so ripe for fraud, what have you done to make it fraud free so people can vote without risking exposure to covid-19?
Clarence Johnson
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
