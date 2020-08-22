 Skip to main content
Letter: Mail-in ballots
So often policies and actions from Washington, D.C. affect our lives and we feel unable to change what seems like a negative impact. New operational policies put into play for the USPS - just in time for November's election - seem beyond the reach of our individual influence. But I have two suggestions for all of us to consider.

First, if you vote by mail for this 2020 election, consider sending in your ballot well before the deadline and then track it. You can do so by going online to the Pima County Recorder's Office at recorder.pima.gov, then click on Ballot by Mail Status on the right side of the screen.

Second, consider volunteering to work at a Pima County polling place. You may apply online to do this by going to the Pima County Elections Department website. Perhaps this will allow an expansion of polling locations and smoother operations on November 3rd.

Nancy Rochman

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

