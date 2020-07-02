Letter: Mail in voting could save lives

A Healthier Way to vote since the expiration of Governor Ducey’s stay-at-home order, Arizona has become a hot spot for COVID-19 infections, with a record number of 2500-3500 new cases being reported daily. We are clearly in the middle of a statewide epidemic requiring strict social distancing. Now more than ever, it is essential that every Arizonan consider voting by mail. It is contact-free. Each ballot arrives by mail and is returned by mail to the Registrar’s Office. It is the safest and most secure way to vote in the up-coming 2020 elections. Protect your health and your right to vote by requesting an early mail-in ballot before July 24th. You will avoid exposure to COVID-19, and you will have more time to consider the candidates and the issues as well. Visit ServiceArizona.com and ask to be placed on the Permanent Early Voter List to receive your mail-in ballots for both the up-coming August primary and the November general election.
Diana Alexander
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!