Letter: Mail-in-Voting

Trump's latest target is vote-by-mail. He said that if you work in one place and are a citizen at another location that is far away, vote-by-mail is okay. If he is successful in banning vote-by-mail, that will disenfranchise millions of military personnel who, incidentally, usually vote Republican. Not only military personnel would be disenfranchised but also other US citizens who work and live overseas, like Foreign Service Officers (total transparency, I lived in six countries) or thousands of other US citizens who also work overseas but their legal domicile is in the US, and many of those work for the US government. You work for the government and you are not allowed to vote if you are assigned overseas?
Jerry Lujan
SaddleBrooke
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!