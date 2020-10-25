Letter: Mail-in Voting

Mail in ballots are a safe way to vote. Does trump think that there is only one ballot form for the entire 50 states and several territories? Fraud in mail-in voting is just about impossible, because just about every school district, town, city, tribe, county, etc., have their own ballots. Thus there are thousands of different ballots all over the US and territories. How would foreign countries be able to send in false ballots? Arizona has methods in place to make sure that mail-in ballots are kept track of, are authentic, and are counted. I’ve been voting by mail for several years now.
Flora Frederick
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
