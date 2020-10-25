 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Mail-in Voting
View Comments

Letter: Mail-in Voting

Mail in ballots are a safe way to vote. Does trump think that there is only one ballot form for the entire 50 states and several territories? Fraud in mail-in voting is just about impossible, because just about every school district, town, city, tribe, county, etc., have their own ballots. Thus there are thousands of different ballots all over the US and territories. How would foreign countries be able to send in false ballots? Arizona has methods in place to make sure that mail-in ballots are kept track of, are authentic, and are counted. I’ve been voting by mail for several years now.

Flora Frederick

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News