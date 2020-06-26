Letter: Mail-In Voting

I strongly urge Gov. Ducey to stand up and proudly proclaim to all his Republican colleagues, from the president on down to senators, other governors, et al, that the red, Republican-led state of Arizona has been using mail-in ballots for decades and we have had no problems. We need to support mail-in voting for the November election to insure everyone can vote in safety.
Dr. B. Vivante
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
