Letter: Mail-In Voting
View Comments

Letter: Mail-In Voting

I strongly urge Gov. Ducey to stand up and proudly proclaim to all his Republican colleagues, from the president on down to senators, other governors, et al, that the red, Republican-led state of Arizona has been using mail-in ballots for decades and we have had no problems. We need to support mail-in voting for the November election to insure everyone can vote in safety.

Dr. B. Vivante

North side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News